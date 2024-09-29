Bucs Punter a Healthy Scratch vs. Eagles
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers have some injuries with their inactives list on Sunday, but there's a healthy scratch among the inactives that might raise some eyebrows.
Punter Jake Camarda, who Jason Licht drafted in the fourth round of the 2022 NFL Draft, has been Tampa Bay's punter for the last three seasons, but he's been struggling as of recent. The team has put some pressure on him for the last few weeks with the signing of punter Trenton Gill, but he hasn't performed. As a result, he's been benched, and Camarda is a healthy scratch for today's game against the Philadelphia Eagles.
Here are Tampa Bay's inactives heading into the game against the Eagles:
#5 P Jake Camarda
#15 WR Jalen McMillan
#31 S Antoine Winfield Jr.
#33 OLB Jose Ramirez
#67 T Luke Goedeke
#82 TE Devin Culp
#94 DL Calijah Kancey
Gill will punt in place of Camarda. He was a draft pick himself, being taken in the seventh round of the 2022 NFL Draft that Camarda was taken in. He punted for the Bears for two seasons from 2022 to 2023, where he has averaged 38.5 net yards per punt. That's also a little rough, so hopefully he can turn it around today vs. the Eagles.
Wideout Jalen McMillan, safety Antoine Winfield Jr., tackle Luke Goedeke and defensive tackle Calijah Kancey are out due to injury. Outside linebacker Jose Ramirez and tight end Devin Culp are healthy scratched.
