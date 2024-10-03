Bucs Punter Once Again Inactive vs. Falcons on TNF
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers made a special teams change last week, and on four days notice, it looks like the team is sticking with it.
The Buccaneers decided to bench Jake Camarda against the Philadelphia Eagles, going with practice squad punter Trenton Gill. The Bucs won their game against the Eagles 33-16, and now, they're sticking with Gill, making Camarda inactive for the second week in a row. The decision comes amid some rougher games from Camarda to start the season.
Gill didn't exactly light it up in relief of Camarda, averaging just 37.5 yards per punt against the Eagles, but head coach Todd Bowles cited Gill's hangtime as something they liked about him — it is clearly enough to keep rolling with him.
"Gill had a shorter average, but he got hangtime," Bowles said of Gill on Monday. "He caused some fair catches and he put the ball inside the 20[-yard line] two times."
The rest of Tampa Bay's inactives are mostly injuries we've known about. Wide receiver Trey Palmer (concussion), wide receiver Jalen McMillan (hamstring), safety Antoine Winfield Jr. (foot), defensive lineman Calijah Kancey (calf) and tackle Luke Goedeke (concussion) are out due to injury. Camarda and tight end Devin Culp are healthy scratches.
