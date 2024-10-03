Buccaneers vs. Falcons: Time, TV, Predictions, Preview
There was plenty of talk about who would be crowned the winner of the NFC South before the season with many cementing either the Falcons or Buccaneers to claim it. The Buccaneers are off to a 3-1 start to their season and sit alone atop the NFC South standings as they head into a matchup with the team looking to track them down the Atlanta Falcons.
The matchup will be in primetime tonight from Atlanta, Georgia and here at BucsGameday we have all the information you need for tonight's clash between two divisional foes.
Buccaneers vs. Falcons Kickoff Time
Mercedes-Benz Stadium
Atlanta, Georgia
Thursday, October 3rd, 8:15 PM EST
READ MORE: BucsGameday Staff Predictions: Buccaneers vs. Falcons
TV Channel
Prime Video - Al Michaels (play-by-play), Kirk Herbstreit (analyst), Kaylee Hartung (reporter)
Buccaneers vs. Falcons Preview
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are off to a scorching 3-1 start with their only blunder coming against the Broncos almost two weeks ago and will now get their first NFC South clash when they head to Atlanta to take on the new-look Falcons in primetime on Thursday Night Football.
There is familiarity between the two sides, with Raheem Morris once coaching the Bucs and now the Falcons and Falcons' offensive coordinator Zac Robinson has ties to both Baker Mayfield and Liam Coen.
The Bucs will once again enter this contest with a slew of injuries, including linebacker SirVocea Dennis, who was placed on injured reserve this week after injuring his shoulder against the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday while the Falcons have injury issues of their own across their offensive line and linebacker spot.
READ MORE: Must-Start Buccaneers for Week 5 Fantasy Football Matchups
Tampa Bay started to establish their run game late in last week's game as they wound down the clock on the Eagles and allowed Baker Mayfield to get into a groove early in the game by keeping him clean in the pocket and not allowing the pass rush to get to him. On the defensive side of the ball, the Bucs were finally able to put together a game that saw them get home on blitzes as they came away with six sacks on the day.
They will once again try to replicate this type of performance on both sides of the ball as the Falcons aren't great at getting after the quarterback or stopping the run, and they have found things hit or miss on the offensive side of the ball. However, with a banged-up offensive line, the Buccaneers' pass rush will once again have an opportunity to create havoc in the backfield.
There are plenty of matchups that will decide this one, but the Bucs will likely want to pay extra attention to Bijan Robinson and Kyle Pitts on the Falcons' offense while trying to not let the Falcons' secondary of Jessie Bates, Justin Simmons, and A.J. Terrell make game-changing plays on the backend.
The betting line for the Bucs' matchup against the Falcons favors Atlanta by -1.5 points according to DraftKings and there are plenty of other best bets that can be attacked in tonight's Thursday Night Football showdown.
READ MORE: Davante Adams Lists Bucs' NFC South Rival as Top Trade Destination
Prediction For Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs. Atlanta Falcons
It's a short week for both the Bucs and the Falcons when they play each other on Thursday Night Football, but that doesn't take away from the importance of this game. All games are important, but divisional games matter all that much more as teams look to make the playoffs.
The Buccaneers won't be sleepwalking or looking ahead of this matchup like they did against the Broncos a couple of weeks back, but one thing that remains true is they are still dealing with a multitude of injuries with numerous players already being ruled out.
I do believe that the Buccaneers have the better overall roster (when healthy), and might even have the better team right now. However, with the Bucs still not back to health at important positions I can see them dropping this one to Atlanta who won't be in nearly as bad of shape and are starting to find their stride after early Week 1 struggles. Add in the fact that this game is being played in Atlanta on short rest and I will give the slight nod to the Falcons in a tough-fought game.
Falcons 24, Buccaneers 21
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.
Stick with BucsGameday for more coverage of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers throughout the 2024 season.
Follow BucsGameday on Twitter and Facebook
More Tampa Bay Buccaneers News
• Bucs Climb Back Into The Top 10 In Week 5 Power Rankings
• Through The Spyglass: Buccaneers vs. Falcons
• Bucs Elevate Veteran WR to 53-Man Roster