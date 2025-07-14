Tampa Bay Buccaneers QB Baker Mayfield could be a dark horse MVP candidate
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers have changed drastically with Baker Mayfield under center for the past two seasons.
Mayfield, 30, has led the Bucs to division titles in each of the past two years, but he could be achieving new heights for the franchise again in the 2025 season. NFL.com contributor Grant Gordon listed Mayfield as a potential MVP candidate for the upcoming season.
Mayfield could be dark horse for MVP
"Mayfield has found the fountain of career renaissance in Tampa. After producing his first two career Pro Bowl campaigns in each of his two seasons with the Bucs, Mayfield is playing his best ball and could be a bona fide contender to pull off something the G.O.A.T. was unable to do: win an MVP with the Bucs," Gordon wrote.
"Many thought Tom Brady should’ve won his fourth career MVP in 2021, but it was Aaron Rodgers who hauled in MVP hardware No. 4. A major question will be if Mayfield can maintain his stellar play with offensive coordinator Josh Grizzard -- his third OC in three autumns. Mayfield produced career highs of 4,500 passing yards and 41 passing touchdowns in 2024 under Liam Coen, who's now the Jaguars' head coach. If he continues his glory days in Tampa, Mayfield for MVP might well be a very real campaign in 2025."
If Mayfield is an MVP candidate, it means the Bucs are in great shape for the season. The goal is to make it back to the playoffs, so Mayfield playing at an MVP level would secure that spot in the postseason.
In order for Mayfield to become MVP, he will need Mike Evans, Chris Godwin and Emeka Egbuka to stay healthy and play at their peak. He will also need some boost from the offensive line and tight end Cade Otton.
Mayfield and the Bucs are soaking in the final days of summer vacation before reporting for training camp next week. Rookies arrive on Monday, July 21 while veterans come in on Tuesday, July 22.
