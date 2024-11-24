Buccaneers QB Baker Mayfield Speaks on Tommy DeVito 'Tribute' Celebration
Baker Mayfield has been playing good football this year for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. And when he does, you know he's gonna have fun.
That was certainly the case on Sunday when the Bucs beat the Giants 30-7. Mayfield didn't pass for any touchdowns in the game, but he did run for one, and after he did that, he went for a celebration familiar to Giants fans — a Tommy DeVito celebration that involves making a "powerful hand gesture" evoking Italian culture, per DeVito's agent Sean Stellato.
When asked about the celebration post-game, Mayfield wanted to clarify that he wasn't making fun of DeVito — in fact, he did it lovingly.
"Tribute," Mayfield clarified. "Tribute to Tommy [DeVito], yeah. He's a good dude. He's got swag."
Mayfield told reporters that he briefly met DeVito last year in Las Vegas during the week of the Super Bowl. He clarified to a CBS reporter after the game that the gesture "wasn't a disrespectful thing" and that he was merely paying tribute to DeVito and the way that he's been embraced by Giants fans in New York.
No matter the celebration, Mayfield found the end zone — and the Bucs got it done in East Rutherford to move to 5-6. Tampa Bay's next challenge will be against the NFC South-rival Carolina Panthers at home in Raymond James Stadium.
