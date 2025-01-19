PFF Ranks Buccaneers Rookie Class Top 5 in NFL for 2024
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers had a successful season in 2024, going 10-7 and winning the NFC South for the fourth year in a row. And while they didn't go as far as they wanted to in the playoffs, a stellar campaign from some of its rookies holds a lot of hope for the future.
Tampa Bay got quite a few starting caliber players from their 2024 class, with center Graham Barton, running back Bucky Irving, wideout Jalen McMillan and nickel corner Tykee Smith all contributing. And according to Pro Football Focus, those contributions are well worthwhile, as the website ranked them the No. 5 rookie class in the entire NFL.
Here's a little bit of what PFF writer Dalton Wasserman had to say about Tampa Bay's rookie class:
"Tampa Bay quietly put together a deep class of contributors in the 2024 NFL Draft, and it paid off in the form of several of them contributing to the team's fourth consecutive division title. The headliner is running back Bucky Irving, who emerged as a star and earned a 90.8 PFF overall grade that placed him fourth in the NFL, behind Derrick Henry, Bijan Robinson and Josh Jacobs. Paving the way for Irving was center Graham Barton, who endured some struggles but showed nice athleticism throughout the season. He should improve as he gains strength at the NFL level."
The Bucs will have another crack at a strong rookie class in 2025, but an emphasis on productive youth players could ensure that this team continues to contend in its division in next year and beyond. And as those years go on, these rookies will learn the game and could play even better in the future.
