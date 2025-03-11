Buccaneers star WR gives huge praise for new offensive coordinator
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are running it back in more ways than one in 2025. To start, with the re-signing of Chris Godwin, they'll maintain their entire offense from 2024 (barring any last-minute trades or releases). They've also hired Josh Grizzard internally to be the team's new offensive coordinator, which should keep the same verbiage and philosophy that Liam Coen had in Tampa Bay.
A lot of players are excited about Grizzard. And Godwin is no exception — he hadn't spoken since Grizzard was hired, but now that he's back under a three-year deal worth $66 million, he had a lot of great things to say about his new (and familiar) OC at his press conference on Wednesday.
"Grizz has been a phenomenal addition to our team," Godwin said. "I think I realized that very early on... I don't think he has much of an ego about him, and for an intelligent guy like him to not have an ego, it means that he's open to ideas from other people, because this game is largely a collaborative effort."
Grizzard was Tampa Bay's passing coordinator in 2023, and per Liam Coen, he also handled third downs for the team. The Bucs were the best third-down team in the NFL, and Godwin is particularly vaunted for his success on that down. A lot of that comes from preparation, and for Godwin, Grizzard displays that in spades.
"There's no doubt in my mind that he's going to be incredibly successful because of the way [Grizzard] approaches it," Godwin said. "Every time I see Grizz, I'm like, 'Hey man, have you gone home?' He just loves ball. You can tell he really, really puts his all into it."
The two will get to work together as Grizzard takes the helm full-time and Godwin returns from a dislocated ankle he suffered in the middle of last year. And when they do, given how both of them prepare for the game and know about the offense, it could be quite a show.
READ MORE: Liam Coen doesn't feel bad for Baker Mayfield after leaving Buccaneers for Jaguars
More Tampa Bay Buccaneers News
• Pat McAfee congratulates new $14 million Buccaneers edge rusher
• Bucs' general manager shuts down ridiculous free agency report
• Buccaneers miss out on 9-time Pro Bowl pass rusher
• Buccaneers re-signing key offensive starter to three-year deal