Buccaneers reportedly set for Thanksgiving showdown with top NFC team
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers have had their share of primetime football games in recent years. The Tom Brady era brought a slew of them, and that trend has continued as the Buccaneers have been more successful year in and year out.
The Bucs have also played their fair share of games on holidays lately. In 2022, the team faced off against the Arizona Cardinals on Christmas Day in a winning effort, and in 2023, the Bucs played on Christmas Eve (defeating the Jacksonville Jaguars) and New Year's Eve (losing to the New Orleans Saints). And now, in 2024, it looks like the Bucs are going to add another holiday game to their slate.
WDAE Radio host Pat Donovan revealed on Twitter that, according to a source, the Buccaneers are set to play in the nightcap game on Thanksgiving Day — and not only that, but against a premier NFC opponent in the Los Angeles Rams.
NFL Thanksgiving now has three games. The Detroit Lions and Dallas Cowboys always play on Thanksgiving Day and play the host, per tradition, so those two teams will play in the first two. In 2006, the league added a third game that night without any required teams, and if this report is true, the Buccaneers will travel to Los Angeles to face off against the Rams for that game.
The Bucs have a 10-19 record all-time against the Rams including playoffs and are 1-3 against them in their last four matchups, including the infamous NFC Divisional Round in Tampa Bay during the 2021 season. The Bucs have only ever played on Thanksgiving one time, facing off against the Dallas Cowboys in 2006 and losing that game 38-10.
If this report is indeed true, the Bucs will get another crack at a Thanksgiving win and will look to dethrone a Rams team that should once again be a strong opponent in 2025.
