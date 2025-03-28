Bucs Gameday

Buccaneers rival blasted for offseason free agency move

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers saw one of their rivals make a questionable decision in free agency.

Detailed view of a New Orleans Saints helmet during a preseason NFL game
Detailed view of a New Orleans Saints helmet during a preseason NFL game / Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers were busy in free agency, just like their NFC South rivals.

In particular, the New Orleans Saints signed former No. 2 overall pick Chase Young to a three-year, $51 million deal, which led Bleacher Report writer Gary Davenport to question the decision.

New Orleans Saints defensive end Chase Young reacts during the second half against the Kansas City Chiefs.
New Orleans Saints defensive end Chase Young reacts during the second half against the Kansas City Chiefs. / Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images

Young gets paid by Saints

"There was a time when signing edge-rusher Chase Young for $17 million a season would have been considered a bargain. He was the second overall pick in the 2020 draft and took home Defensive Rookie of the Year honors that season," Davenport wrote.

"However, after logging 7.5 sacks during that rookie season, the Ohio State product tore his ACL in 2021 and hasn't been the same since. He has 14.5 sacks for three teams over the past four seasons, including 5.5 last year in his first season in New Orleans. For whatever reason, the Saints thought that was worth a three-year, $51 million extension that includes $33 million in guarantees."

The Buccaneers will have two chances next season to face Young and the Saints, where the two NFC South foes will re-ignite their rivalry.

