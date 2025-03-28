Buccaneers rival blasted for offseason free agency move
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers were busy in free agency, just like their NFC South rivals.
In particular, the New Orleans Saints signed former No. 2 overall pick Chase Young to a three-year, $51 million deal, which led Bleacher Report writer Gary Davenport to question the decision.
READ MORE: Buccaneers star WR Mike Evans sends message to fans after free agency
Young gets paid by Saints
"There was a time when signing edge-rusher Chase Young for $17 million a season would have been considered a bargain. He was the second overall pick in the 2020 draft and took home Defensive Rookie of the Year honors that season," Davenport wrote.
"However, after logging 7.5 sacks during that rookie season, the Ohio State product tore his ACL in 2021 and hasn't been the same since. He has 14.5 sacks for three teams over the past four seasons, including 5.5 last year in his first season in New Orleans. For whatever reason, the Saints thought that was worth a three-year, $51 million extension that includes $33 million in guarantees."
The Buccaneers will have two chances next season to face Young and the Saints, where the two NFC South foes will re-ignite their rivalry.
READ MORE: Newest Buccaneers re-signing is more important than you think
Stick with BucsGameday for more coverage of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers throughout the 2025 offseason.
Follow BucsGameday on Twitter and Facebook
More Tampa Bay Buccaneers News
• Buccaneers GM Jason Licht is excited about new $14 million free agent signing
• Which Buccaneers are still available in free agency?
• Buccaneers linked to $21 million Buffalo Bills cornerback in free agency