Buccaneers star WR Mike Evans sends message to fans after free agency
Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Mike Evans is ready to get to work.
He probably was before free agency, too, but he's got a lot to be excited about. He seems particularly excited about playing with wide receiver Chirs Godwin again after the Tampa Bay Buccaneers signed him to a three-year deal worth $66 million, and he made that excitement known with a new instagram story featuring the two of them together — with a message to Bucs fans as well.
Evans posted a Chris Godwin quote where Godwin called himself and Evans "one of the greatest duos of all time" with the caption "See y'all soon."
That continuity is going to be a big boon for the Buccaneers and their fans. While offensive coordinator Liam Coen left to head to the Jacksonville Jaguars, the Buccaneers hired last year's passing game coordinator Josh Grizzard to their vacant OC spot. Grizzard offers a very similar system to Coen's in terms of terminology and offensive philosphy, so Evans and Godwin should feel right at home in the new system.
And now that the offense is back in full, Godwin hopes to have a similar year to his 2025 before his debilitating ankle leg injury halfway through it. That will only help Mike Evans, and the two will look to make a statement in 2025 on the field together.
