Baker Mayfield, Tampa Bay Buccaneers given interesting 2026 Super Bowl odds by Vegas
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers have won the NFC South four years in a row, but they want something bigger — another Super Bowl title. But will 2025 be the year they get it?
It's never too early to start thinking about who will lift the Lombardi Trophy, and just a day after the Philadelphia Eagles did so against the Kansas City Chiefs, odds are already out for 2025's Super Bowl LX in Santa Clara, California. The Eagles are favored to repeat, understandably, but where do the Bucs factor in?
Per DraftKings, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers have opened up tied for the 13th-best odds to win the Super Bowl with the Denver Broncos at +3500. The Bucs have earned a bit more respect last year, as they sit above every other NFC South team. The Atlanta Falcons have the second-best odds at +6500, while the Carolina Panthers are a distant longshot at +13000 and the New Orleans Saints even further away from that at +15000.
The Bucs are used to playing with an underdog mentality, but it seems like they'll be favored to win the NFC South once again — and rightfully so. They'll have to back up the talk, though, and that will start by making additions in the draft and free agency.
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.
READ MORE: Former NFL general manager likes Myles Garrett trade to Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Stick with BucsGameday for more coverage of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers throughout the 2024 season.
Follow BucsGameday on Twitter and Facebook
More Tampa Bay Buccaneers News
• Tampa Bay Buccaneers make splash by hiring Charlie Strong as defensive line coach
• NFL commissioner Roger Goodell reveals special relationship with Tom Brady
• Buccaneers should eye Super Bowl-standout edge rusher in free agency
• Could the Bucs trade Rachaad White? Bucky Irving’s emergence might force a move