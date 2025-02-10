Buccaneers remain only team to boast Super Bowl record over Chiefs, Patrick Mahomes
The Kansas City Chiefs got flattened by the Philadelphia Eagles 40-22 in Super Bowl LIX on Sunday in a game that was much farther out of reach than FOX's awful scorebug suggested at the end of the game. And despite winning three of the NFL's last five Super Bowls, that's a feeling Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs know all too well.
No team has been able to instill it in them quite like the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, however. Because while the Eagles certainly dominated the Chiefs at just about every turn, Mahomes and the offense at least found paydirt a few times in the fourth quarter when the Eagles had pulled their starters.
That wasn't the case in Super Bowl LV when the Chiefs played the Buccaneers. The Buccaneers, under quarterback Tom Brady, head coach Bruce Arians and defensive coordinator Todd Bowles, didn't let Mahomes and the Chiefs in the end zone a single time, besting them 31-9.
It's a rare feat for Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs not to find the end zone. In games where Mahomes has played, the Chiefs have only been kept out of the end zone three times — against the Bucs in the Super Bowl, against the Tennessee Titans in 2021 and against the Denver Broncos in 2023.
It just goes to show how good that Tampa Bay Buccaneers team was that day to stop the juggernauts in Kansas City — and the rare company they're in by not allowing Mahomes or Kansas City's wealth of position players to cross the goal line.
