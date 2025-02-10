Buccaneers should eye Super Bowl-standout edge rusher in free agency
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers need some help at edge rusher in 2025. And while potential trade options have made themselves known in recent weeks like Cleveland Browns outside linebacker Myles Garrett and Cincinnati Bengals edge rusher Trey Hendrickson, there's another potential target the Bucs could take in free agency — and he sent a message to all potential suitors during Super Bowl LIX.
Eagles outside linebacker Josh Sweat went off in a dominant 40-22 win over the Kansas City Chiefs. He had six tackles, 2.5 sacks, two tackles for loss and three quarterback hits on Mahomes, helping to complete one of the most dominant Super Bowl performances in history. He also happens to be a free agent, and he'll likely get a lot of looks from teams that are hoping to fix their pass rush — like the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
Should the Buccaneers pursue Josh Sweat?
Yes — this one is doable, and it wouldn't cost a fortune to make it happen.
Per Spotrac, Sweat's estimated market value in free agency is around $18.8 million a year. That's a lot cheaper than Myles Garrett or Trey Hendrickson would be, and after a Super Bowl performance like this one, it could pay dividends. But it isn't just Sunday's performance that would make his services worth the money.
Sweat has netted 43 sacks across his career, eclipsing seven in a season in three of his last four campaigns. At 27 years old, he just put up 8 sacks and nine tackles for loss, so he could still be quite a valuable player going forward.
Tampa Bay tends to stake its claim on draft picks and developing young players. But that hasn't worked out in the edge rushing room so far these past few years, so it could be time that Jason Licht dips into free agency to get what he wants — and Sweat would be a great candidate for him.
READ MORE: Former NFL general manager likes Myles Garrett trade to Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Stick with BucsGameday for more coverage of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers throughout the 2024 season.
Follow BucsGameday on Twitter and Facebook
More Tampa Bay Buccaneers News
• Tampa Bay Buccaneers make splash by hiring Charlie Strong as defensive line coach
• NFL commissioner Roger Goodell reveals special relationship with Tom Brady
• Gerald McCoy addresses Buccaneers' biggest need going into 2025 season
• Could the Bucs trade Rachaad White? Bucky Irving’s emergence might force a move