Tampa Bay Buccaneers rookie wants to sack Atlanta Falcons QB Michael Penix Jr.
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers were thrilled with he results of the 2025 NFL Draft class, feeling like they got steal after steal in each of the rounds they selected players.
One of those players in particular is outside linebacker David Walker. The small school stud balled out in college, compiling stats at a wicked rate. In his three years at Central Arkansas, he tallied 31 sacks, 63 tackles for loss and six forced fumbles. He was always the best player on the field, and while it was small school competition, he held his own at the Senior Bowl and the Bucs have no doubt it will translate at the next level.
Appearing on the Game Day Grace Podcast, Walker was asked the age-old question of which quarterbacks he is looking forward to sacking in his rookie season. Without much hesitation, the first quarterback Walker named was a division rival.
"Michael Penix, Jalen Hurts, Matthew Stafford, all of them," Walker said with a smile. " Everybody who's on the list (of opponents for this season). I want to sack all of them. If I sack all of them, that would get me to 17."
Walker won't have to wait long before he gets his first opportunity, as the Buccaneers open their season with a game against Penix Jr. and the Atlanta Falcons in Week 1. Three weeks later he'll get the Eagles and Hurts and then Stafford and the Rams in Week 12.
The Buccaneers were ecstatic landing Walker in the NFL Draft, with outside linebackers coach Larry Foote being overheard saying, "This is how you win a Super Bowl" after the selection was turned in. Walker will be given every opportunity to crack the edge rotation this season. He's become a sponge to the veterans in the room and has turned some heads in early offseason practice. The Bucs have high hopes for Walker, and if he can translate a quarter of the production he had in college, the outside linebacker room will be in great shape.
