Buccaneers Rule Out 3 Players For Raiders Matchup
The injury woes continue for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers as they get set to take on the Las Vegas Raiders. The Bucs have been hit hard in recent weeks in the secondary, with several starters and key playmakers missing time for the team. They have been without safety Jordan Whitehead since their Week 12 matchup against the Giants due to a pectoral injury and have been since placed on injured reserve.
Breakout rookie defensive back Tykee Smith has been out since Week 10, although he looks poised to make his return Sunday. However, the Bucs lost safety Mike Edwards to a hamstring injury last Sunday in their overtime win over the Panthers and cornerback Troy Hill has been placed on injured reserve with foot and knee injuries.
The Buccaneers also lost starting linebacker K.J. Britt early in the Panthers game last week to an ankle injury and has since been ruled out for Sunday's contest. Platooning linebacker SirVocea Dennis has been on injured reserve since October 1, leaving little depth at the position. J.J. Russell and Vi Jones have seen snaps at the position in recent weeks with Jones getting elevated from the practice squad. With Jones' elevations maxed out, the Bucs promoted him to the active roster last week.
Meanwhile, outside linebacker Joe Tryon-Shoyinka missed last week's game after suffering an ankle injury himself. In his stead, the Bucs have relied on veteran Anthony Nelson. Nelson came up with the game-changing fumble against the Panthers in overtime to help set up their last-minute win. Backup edge rusher Markees Watts has been working his way back from injured reserve but isn't quite ready to return so the Bucs have been short-handed at the position.
On Saturday, the Bucs got some tough news as they announced they will be without Russell, Tryon-Shoyinka and cornerback Josh Hayes, as all three were downgraded to out for their game against the Raiders. Hayes is yet another player on the team who suffered a setback on a Friday practice injuring his hamstring. All three players were tagged with a questionable status going into the game but will now sit the Week 14 contest out.
The Bucs have been functioning without Tryon-Shoyinka, but losing Russell after losing Britt puts the Bucs in a precarious position. Besides Lavonte David, the team has just three other linebackers between the active roster and practice squad. Vi Jones will get the start in Russell and Britt's place, with Antonio Grier Jr. likely to be called up from the practice squad. With Raiders tight end Brock Bowers coming to town, the Bucs face a difficult challenge as it is, and down several linebackers and members of the secondary, that challenge is even greater.
