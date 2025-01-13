Buccaneers Score Second TD of Night on Bucky Irving Touchdown Pass
After scoring their first TD of the game in the dying seconds of the first half, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' offense picked up right where they left off when they got the ball in the third quarter of their Wild Card playoff matchup against the Washington Commanders.
Although many expected the Buccaneers to dominate Washington on the ground in this game, the Commanders did a solid job limiting the effectiveness of the Bucs' rushing attack.
However, explosive rookie running back Bucky Irving is simply too dynamic to hold down for long. That's why the Bucs utilized Irving's abilities early and often on their first drive of the second half.
After taking several runs for a total of 46 yards on the drive, Irving was tackled for a loss on 1st-and-goal from the Commanders' 2-yard line. After two more failed attempts to punch it in, including a holding penalty on the Commanders, Irving sprinted out of the backfield before catching a pass from Mayfield and scampering into the corner of the endzone.
After the Commanders were able to finish their first possession of the half with a FG, the Bucs were trailing before this score. Following Irving's impressive touchdown drive, the Bucs gained their first lead of the game, 17-13.
