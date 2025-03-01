Buccaneers should target these 3 free agent linebackers
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers enter the 2025 offseason with a critical objective: strengthening their linebacker unit in free agency.
With pivotal roster decisions looming on both sides of the ball, the Buccaneers must prioritize securing versatile and dependable defenders to fortify their front seven. Here are some intriguing options that Tampa Bay should consider adding to their defense as we begin 2025:
1. Dre Greenlaw, San Francisco 49ers
Greenlaw stands out as a premier coverage linebacker, and despite an Achilles injury suffered in Super Bowl LVIII, he remains one of the top free-agent targets. Limited to just 34 snaps in the 2024 season before being sidelined, his previous track record speaks volumes.
According to Pro Football Focus, Greenlaw earned impressive coverage grades of 82.6 in 2022 and 79.5 in 2023, showcasing his elite ability to defend against the pass. If fully recovered, he could provide the Buccaneers with much-needed coverage ability in the heart of their defense.
2. Jamien Sherwood, New York Jets
Sherwood took a significant step forward in 2024, assuming a full-time starting role after injuries sidelined C.J. Mosley. The former safety turned linebacker plays with an aggressive, high-energy style akin to his Jets teammate Quincy Williams.
Pro Football Focus notes that Sherwood is "a young, ascending talent with the versatility to contribute in multiple defensive roles." Tampa Bay could greatly benefit from his skill set, particularly if they seek a dynamic presence in their linebacker corps.
3. Ernest Jones, Seattle Seahawks
Jones experienced a whirlwind 2024 season, being traded twice—first from the Rams to the Titans and then from the Titans to the Seahawks before the trade deadline. Despite the transitions, Jones remained a steady and physical force in the middle of the defense.
According to Pro Football Focus, Jones is "a reliable run-stopper with proven production, making him a strong candidate for teams in need of linebacker depth." While he and Seattle engaged in preliminary extension talks, negotiations were ultimately put on hold. If Tampa Bay is looking for a consistent presence in the run game, Jones could be a valuable addition to their roster.
As the Buccaneers evaluate their defensive needs this offseason, these three linebackers present compelling options for upgrading their roster. Whether prioritizing coverage skills, versatility, or physicality, Tampa Bay has an opportunity to land a key defensive playmaker in 2025 free agency.
