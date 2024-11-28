Bucs’ Signing of Baker Mayfield Named Top 5 Best NFL Moves in Last 5 Years
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers were supposed to be dead in the water after quarterback Tom Brady retired (again). With massive hits on the salary cap and the GOAT out of town, many predicted Tampa Bay would flounder. But that didn't happen, and a big reason why is their signal caller.
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers brought in Baker Mayfield in 2023, and he delivered, helping lead the team to a playoff win against the Philadelphia Eagles and taking a strong Detroit Lions team down to the wire in the NFC Divsional Round. A year later, he's already thrown 24 touchdowns and ran for three more, putting together an even better year.
None of that went unacknowledged by Bleacher Report writer Alex Kay, who ranked Mayfield the fourth-best free agency move of the last five years.
Here's a little bit of what Kay had to say about Mayfield:
"The match turned out to be a perfect one. Mayfield easily won the training camp competition for the QB1 gig and went on to have the best campaign of his career in 2023. He earned his first-ever Pro Bowl nod after racking up 4,044 yards and 28 touchdowns against 10 interceptions while leading Tampa to a 9-8 record and NFC South title."
Mayfield may have been written off by teams like the Cleveland Browns and Carolina Panthers, but now, he's found a home in Tampa Bay. After signing a three-year deal worth $110 million in the offseason, Mayfield is playing better than he ever has in red and pewter — and Bucs fans would likely agree he's been a fantastic free agent signing.
Stick with BucsGameday for more coverage of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers throughout the 2024 season.
