Bucs Slide in Week 4 Power Rankings Roundup After Blowout Loss
After a huge win over the Detroit Lions in Week 2, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers fell into the trap in Week 3 in a 26-7 loss to the previously 0-2 Denver Broncos. The Bucs were flat from the start of the game. They were bullied in the trenches, gave up big plays on defense, and were stagnant on offense. Tampa Bay was outplayed and outcoached in all three game phases against a more physical Broncos team. The loss dropped them to 2-1 heading into a Wild Card round rematch against the Philadelphia Eagles in Week 4, a rivalry that has no love lost between the two teams.
See where everyone has them after a blowout loss to the Broncos in Week 3:
NFL.com: No. 15
"Bucs fans leaned into me for ranking them 12th last following their win over Detroit. I did not see a clunker coming like the one Tampa Bay delivered Week 3, but I did have some worries about the defense. Those concerns were elevated after the Bucs couldn't get any pressure on Broncos QB Bo Nix; they clearly both and Kancey up front. The secondary held together in Week 2 but fell apart Sunday, especially early on. And we can't absolve the offense for its issues, as Baker's set the Broncos up in a goal-to-go situation, helping stake them to a 17-zip lead. A TD before halftime gave Tampa a chance to steal the game back, but the Bucs did nothing offensively in the third quarter and turned it over twice in the fourth, driving inside Denver's 25-yard line twice but coming away with no points. This is one where you just bury the game ball and hope the team can be more mentally sharp the next time out."
Last Week: No. 12
The Athletic: No. 12
"This is a Mike Evans appreciation post in disguise. He’s had 1,000 yards in each of his 10 seasons, which is remarkable, but the streak is in early danger. He has only 10 catches for 120 yards, and Chris Godwin has 10 more targets than Evans through three games. His lack of participation hadn’t hurt Tampa Bay until Sunday, when he was held to two catches for 17 yards by Patrick Surtain, and the Buccaneers were upset by the Broncos."
Last Week: No. 5
READ MORE: Tons of Bucs Players Named on Wednesday Injury Report
NBCsports: No. 8
"We’ll consider it a fluke, for now."
Last Week: No. 3
ESPN: No.13
"It's early and the Bucs are 2-1, but improving from the league's worst statistical rushing attack last year will take some time, and losing starting right tackle Luke for two-plus games isn't ideal, either. The Bucs have to do something to get this ground game going to help out QB Baker Mayfield, who has been sacked 12 times in two weeks. The two 30-plus-yard runs from Bucky Irving in Weeks 1 and 3 are skewing their 4.0 yards per rush stat a lot. Tampa Bay ranks 27th in rushing yards per game (91).-- Jenna Laine"
Last Week: No. 7
USA Today: No. 10
"They're the only team that has yet to surrender a touchdown pass. Yet only one team has allowed more than the Bucs' six TDs on the ground."
Last Week: No. 4
CBS.com: No. 9
"That was a horrible showing against the Broncos in their first loss. The defense was bad and the offensive line was whipped. Now here come the Eagles."
Last Week: No. 4
Fox Sports: No. 13
"Can't say I love to hear the Bucs talking about how they weren't mentally prepared for the Broncos. It's Week 3 of the NFL season, and this is a veteran team. Even if the win in Detroit was a big one, how can you lose focus that quickly? Maybe the loss was just a wake-up call, but again: Why do you need a wake-up call in mid-September?"
Last Week: No. 6
Yahoo Sports: No. 14
"Buccaneers head coach Todd Bowles said rookie running back Bucky Irving has earned more snaps, and that's good news because he has looked better than Rachaad White. The Bucs might have something pretty good with Irving."
Last Week: No. 10
Sports Illustrated: No. 13
Woof. The Buccaneers didn’t just get beat by an inferior opponent, but got annihilated by the Broncos— at home. It’s too early to say that they’re frauds, but this team has to improve on its weaknesses before it gets to the hardest part of their schedule. —River Wells, Tampa Bay Buccaneers on SI."
Last Week: No. 7
Stick with BucsGameday for more FREE coverage of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers throughout the 2024 season.
Follow BucsGameday on Twitter and Facebook
More Tampa Bay Buccaneers News
• Why the Bucs Should Make Bucky Irving RB1
• Instant Reactions to Bucs' Awful Loss to Broncos
• Bucs Star Predicted to Sign With Bears in Offseason