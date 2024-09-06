BucsGameday Staff Predictions: Buccaneers vs. Commanders
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers decided to run it back in 2024 after the success they saw from their 2023 team, retaining key players in free agency while adding depth and other pieces via the free agent market and the NFL draft.
The Buccaneers will now get to put their offseason moves to the test in a meaningful game when they host the Washington Commanders from Raymond James Stadium on Sunday evening.
The Commanders are a much different team than they were a season ago and are viewed as one of the more intriguing teams in the league as they look to start building a foundation for the franchise's future.
Our staff provides their predictions and analysis as the Buccaneers prepare to take on the Commanders.
Caleb Skinner (@chsnole)
The Buccaneers will look to once again start 1-0 when they face the Washington Commanders and rookie quarterback Jayden Daniels. The Bucs are the more complete team and although the Commanders are intriguing,I think there is still too much unknown about what they can be and will have some speed bumps until everything comes together for them.
The Bucs offense should flourish, especially in the passing game. Give me Tampa Bay in an offensive Week 1 matchup.
2024 Season Prediction Record: N/A
Buccaneers 31, Commanders 21
River Wells (@riverhwells)
The Buccaneers have had some trouble starting fast in the past, but they've also been pretty strong during opening games in recent years. Washington has promise, but they aren't nearly where they want to be yet and Todd Bowles should give rookie QB Jayden Daniels some wild looks.
2024 Season Prediction Record: N/A
Buccaneers 27, Commanders 17
JC Allen (@JCAllenNFL)
Football is back and the Buccaneers are looking to start the season off with a home win against the Washington Commanders. For the Bucs to win this game, getting off to a fast start will be paramount. It will be our first look at the offense and new offensive coordinator Liam Coen’s system and testing an inexperienced Commanders secondary should be something they due early and often, especially with the defensive front and linebackers Washington has on its roster.
On defense, containing rookie quarterback Jayden Daniels who can terrorize you with his legs wil be crucial. Testing a rookie left tackles and an offensive line that hasn’t taken a single live-action pass set together will be key as well. If the Bucs can avoid mistakes, put smart pressure on Daniels and get points early they should cruise to a win and a 1-0 start.
2024 Season Prediction Record: N/A
Buccaneers 27, Commanders 17
Collin Haalboom (@SI_Buccaneers)
Although I expect Jayden Daniels to make an immediate impact as an NFL quarterback, I think the Buccaneers' offense is on another level. After improving their offensive line and depth at the skill positions, I expect the Bucs offense to roll in this game.
NFL football is finally back! And for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, 2024 is another opportunity to prove to the rest of the football world that they're continuing to inch closer toward earning their place in the discussion of NFC contenders. But first, they've got to take care of business at home against an opponent that's in the midst of a rebuild.
2024 Season Prediction Record: N/A
Buccaneers 27, Commanders 14
Kade Kimble (@kadekimble)
The Buccaneers won't be able to sleepwalk through this game. Sure, the Commanders haven't been good recently, but they're on an upward trajectory. Tampa Bay will have to prove their playoff appearance a season ago wasn't a fluke while beating the Commanders in a hard-fought battle.
2024 Season Prediction Record: N/A
Buccaneers 27, Commanders 24
David Harrison (@DHarrison82)
The Bucs are 3.5-point favorites, and I think that line fits well. On one hand, there are people nervous about fully believing in Baker Mayfield's resurrection, but I think it's more likely he'll be similarly good or better in 2024 under coordinator Liam Coen. For Washington, rookie Jayden Daniels looks like he has all the tools necessary to be great in the league for a long time, but he's not great yet. He knows it, the team knows it, and while his first experience is going to be incredibly valuable, I think it ultimately comes via a 24-21 loss at the hands of Tampa Bay.
2024 Season Prediction Record: N/A
Buccaneers 24, Commanders 21
Dustin Lewis (@DustinLewisNG)
The regular season has finally arrived and there’s a lot to be excited about in Tampa. The Buccaneers return a ton of key pieces that helped guide the team to the Divisional Round last year after opening up the bank to re-sign quarterback Baker Mayfield, wide receiver Mike Evans, safety Antoine Winfield Jr. and offensive tackle Tristan Wirfs, among others.
Considering the amount of continuity and veteran experience, I feel confident with the Buccaneers opening up their 2024 campaign against the Washington Commanders and rookie quarterback Jayden Daniels. The No. 2 overall pick has the potential to be electric, but the offensive line around him might have trouble with Tampa Bay’s front seven.
Give me the Buccaneers to begin the year on the right track with a big game from Mayfield. I do expect Daniels to open some eyes, but it won’t be enough.
2024 Season Prediction Record: N/A
Buccaneers 31, Commanders 20
CONSENSUS: Buccaneers (7-0)
