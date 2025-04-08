Tampa Bay Buccaneers star earns high praise from NFL legend
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers have quietly housed one of the NFL’s most consistent defensive forces in Lavonte David.
The Buccaneers linebacker has built a remarkable career defined by production and leadership, yet often flies under the national radar. Tampa Bay supporters know his impact well, but now he’s earning praise from one of the game’s greats — future Hall of Famer J.J. Watt.
Tampa Bay fans have seen David dominate since entering the league in 2012, and the stats back it up. A recent chart tracking by NFL Analyst Aaron Schatz shows the “Most Defeats in a Season” from 1994 to 2024, which showcases David’s elite production. A “defeat” is a defensive stat that captures when a defender causes a negative play for the offense—either a tackle for loss, a turnover, or a play that prevents a first down. David appears on the list three times, tied for second-most all-time in a single season with 50 defeats in 2013, and two additional 42-defeat seasons in 2014.
J.J. Watt, who tops the list with an astounding 56 defeats in 2012, has taken notice of David’s consistency and impact, saying on social media that Lavonte David is “criminally underrated.” That’s high praise coming from a three-time Defensive Player of the Year who appears three times on the list himself.
While flashy names and highlight-reel plays often dominate the headlines, David's quiet excellence speaks through numbers. He is one of only two players (alongside Watt) to appear multiple times with 42 or more defeats in a season. And yet, his name is rarely brought up among the league’s top defenders.
David’s longevity and leadership have made him the heart and soul of the Buccaneers' defense. With nearly a decade and a half of high-level production, it’s time the football world gives Lavonte David his flowers. And if J.J. Watt's words carry any weight — and they absolutely should — perhaps this is the start of David receiving long-overdue recognition.
