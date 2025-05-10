Buccaneers wide receiver makes great grab on Day 2 of rookie minicamp
It was Day 2 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' rookie minicamp, and the team's rookies and undrafted free agents had a chance to show what they were made of on the last day of practice.
One Buccaneers rookie shined, Tampa Bay's offensive coordinator gave us some interesting looks and one Bucs receiver made a big grab. As always, BucsGameday was live on-site at One Buccaneer Place, and we got a look at all the action from Day 2. Here are three of our observations as some of Tampa Bay's draft picks and UDFAs hit the field for the first time:
CB Jacob Parrish continues to shine
Jacob Parrish turned heads when he made a leaping interception on Day 1 of rookie minicamp, and he did it again on Saturday when he jumped a route in the flat and took it to the house again. His speed has been on display and his coverage skills have looked solid, and while it's just shorts and t-shirts, he's looking like a player to watch come OTAs and training camp.
Josh Grizzard's offense looks intruiging (so far)
New Buccaneers OC Josh Grizzard told us that the verbiage in his offense would stay similar, but there were some interesting things to note about his personal philosophy as a playcaller. There was a lot of pre-snap motion and at-snap motion, but there were some interesting looks as well — at one point, Bucs rookie Emeka Egbuka motioned from the line of scrimmage into the backfield alongside the cornerback.
It's early, so you can't read too much into Grizzard's overall philosophy, but there could be some unique aspects he brings to this offense come the regular season.
WR Tez Johnson makes a great grab
Tez Johnson made a nice, leaping grab on Saturday, heading up the middle of the seam and going up to get a high-point ball. He also did some good work in space and showcased his acceleration, continuing a solid camp so far. It will be tough for him to get receiving time at wideout in 2025, but his flashiness in camp and his value as a return man could go a long way.
