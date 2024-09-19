Bucs Starter Returns to Full Participation in Practice
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are set to face the Denver Broncos this weekend, and it seems as if the injuries from Week 2 will carry over.
Tampa Bay's Thursday injury report wasn't too different, with the players not expected to participate still not improving. There were a few new tidbits, though — wideout Kameron Johnson was limited with an ankle injury and did not participate Thursday, while defensive lineman William Gholston went from a DNP to limited participation and Jamel Dean, dealing with a knee on Wednesday, was full go. That's good news for Bucs fans, as he was somewhat of a question mark after appearing on the list on Wednesday.
Check out the full injury report down below:
As it stands, right tackle Luke Goedeke, safety Antoine Winfield Jr., defensive tackle Calijah Kancey and defensive tackle Vita Vea look like they won't be playing on Sunday. Like last time, tackle Justin Skule will sub in for the injured Goedeke, Christian Izien will fill in for Winfield Jr. and both Kancey and Vea will be replaced by a rotation of players including Greg Gaines, William Gholston and practice squad members C.J. Brewer and Mike Greene.
The Buccaneers are certainly wounded by injuries for yet another week, but the need isn't quite as pressing this time around. The Denver Broncos aren't nearly as good as the Detroit Lions, and while they can't be overlooked, it might be a good idea to give these players one more week of rest before playing the Philadelphia Eagles in Week 4.
The Buccaneers will face off against the Broncos at 1 p.m. EST. at Raymond James Stadium.
