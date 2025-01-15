Bucs Gameday

Tampa Bay Buccaneers Take Positives, Negatives From Playoff Elimination

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers have many emotions after losing to the Washington Commanders.

Jeremy Brener

Jan 12, 2025; Tampa, Florida, USA; Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Baker Mayfield (6) scrambles during the fourth quarter of a NFC wild card playoff against the Washington Commanders at Raymond James Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are looking back on their season with mixed emotions.

While they are content that they won the NFC South for the fourth consecutive season and made their fifth straight postseason, they equally feel like more should have been accomplished.

"Obviously you start the season off setting your goals as a team. You start with the division. We did that, and we had to battle to do it. So that's one thing to be proud of," Buccaneers quarterback Baker Mayfield said. "But like I said earlier, it's disappointing because I really believed in this team. I still do. Obviously every year is different. The roster is going look different. That's the sad part about it. This group had the makeup to go all the way."

A lot of factors led to a premature elimination for the Bucs, but it ultimately shook down to a lack of executing a winning game plan against the Commanders.

The loss will eat at the Bucs all offseason, but if the energy is channeled correctly, it could lead to a better product than what the team was able to churn out before.

Jeremy Brener
JEREMY BRENER

Jeremy Brener is an editor, writer and social media manager for several Fan Nation websites. His work has also been featured in 247 Sports and SB Nation as a writer and podcaster. Brener has been with Fan Nation since 2021. Brener grew up in Houston, going to Astros, Rockets and Texans games as a kid. He moved to Orlando in 2016 to go to college and pursue a degree. He hosts "The Dream Take" podcast covering the Rockets, which has produced over 350 episodes since March 2020. Brener graduated in May 2020 from the University of Central Florida with a Bachelor's degree in Broadcast Journalism minoring in Sport Business Management. While at UCF, Brener worked for the school's newspaper NSM.today and "Hitting the Field," a student-run sports talk show and network. He was the executive producer for "Hitting the Field" from 2019-20. During his professional career, Brener has covered a number of major sporting events including the Pro Bowl, March Madness and several NBA and NFL games. As a fan, Brener has been to the 2005 World Series, 2010 FIFA World Cup and the 2016 NCAA National Championship between the Villanova Wildcats and North Carolina Tar Heels. Now, Brener still resides in the Central Florida area and enjoys writing, watching TV, hanging out with friends and going to the gym. Brener can be followed on Twitter @JeremyBrener. For more inquiries, please email jeremybrenerchs@gmail.com.

