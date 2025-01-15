Tampa Bay Buccaneers Take Positives, Negatives From Playoff Elimination
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are looking back on their season with mixed emotions.
While they are content that they won the NFC South for the fourth consecutive season and made their fifth straight postseason, they equally feel like more should have been accomplished.
"Obviously you start the season off setting your goals as a team. You start with the division. We did that, and we had to battle to do it. So that's one thing to be proud of," Buccaneers quarterback Baker Mayfield said. "But like I said earlier, it's disappointing because I really believed in this team. I still do. Obviously every year is different. The roster is going look different. That's the sad part about it. This group had the makeup to go all the way."
A lot of factors led to a premature elimination for the Bucs, but it ultimately shook down to a lack of executing a winning game plan against the Commanders.
The loss will eat at the Bucs all offseason, but if the energy is channeled correctly, it could lead to a better product than what the team was able to churn out before.
