Rob Gronkowski gives suggestion to improve College Football Playoffs
Former Tampa Bay Buccaneers tight end Rob Gronkowski has been busy in the media post-retirement. His former Buccaneers and New England Patriots superstar quarterback, Tom Brady, has since joined him providing high-level insight into the NFL.
Gronkowski has been recently making plenty of appearances, having done a recent interview with SI. In that interview, the former Buccaneers and Patriots star tight end took a look at the current landscape of the College Football Playoffs.
"I really love the College Football Playoff. I believe it gives a chance for teams on the perimeter that wouldn't have made the College Football Playoff when it was four teams and would possibly deserve to make it. So I love to see the underdog team go in and—knock off a team, a couple teams that are ranked way higher than them. It just gives everyone a chance that deserves it," Gronkowski said.
While anyone who enjoys football can appreciate what the expanded 12-team playoff format has brought to college football, there are some key flaws with the seeding and such. Gronkowski acknowledged those issues.
"I would just say that they need to mess with the seeding a little bit—I believe the seeding was off. From one through four, who gets the bye week, who gets the home games," Gronkowski said. "I'm sure they're going to mess with that, and they're going to correct that, and it'll be as efficient as possible after this year."
The home games are a key factor. Hosting a playoff game on a college campus is an incredible reward. It's great for the sport. The top four seeds don't get a chance to do that since they won a conference title game.
Sure, there are changes to be made — and they will be made — but it's hard to not appreciate what the playoff has added to the already incredible sport.
