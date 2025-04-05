Tampa Bay Buccaneers top NFL Draft target may not be around at 19 after all
As the NFL Draft approaches and the anticipation increases, so does the information we have access to. Whether it be the stock of a particular player or the intentions of a team, it becomes tougher and tougher for organizations to keep information in-house as the pre-draft process churns along — Especially with how expansive the NFL media landscape has become.
In regard to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, the team's intentions aren't necessarily a secret. The Bucs are expected to address the defensive side of the ball quite aggressively during this year's draft, with linebacker, edge and cornerback being the positions the team is expected to target early on.
Along with Alabama inside linebacker Jihaad Campbell, one of the this year's draft prospects who's been linked to the Bucs most frequently is Boston College edge rusher Donovan Ezeiruaku.
Up until this point in the process, the expectation by fans and draft experts alike has been that Ezeiruaku will still be on the board by the time Jason Licht and the Buccaneers are set to make their selection at 19. However, according to ESPN draft analyst Jordan Reid, that may not be the case come draft night.
On Friday, Reid shared some intel he's received from teams regarding the 6'2", 247-pound highly productive pass rusher who put up 16.5 sacks for the Eagles in 2024.
"After speaking with multiple scouts this week, Boston College edge rusher Donovan Ezeiruaku is a player teams are hot after in this loaded edge rusher group. He had a breakout senior season with the second-most sacks in the FBS (16.5), and he followed that up with a standout Senior Bowl performance."
To make matters worse for those envisioning Ezeiruaku in red and pewter next season, Reid believes Tampa Bay's NFC South rival, the Atlanta Falcons, are a team that could pounce at the opportunity to draft Ezeiruaku.
"Viewed as an early Day 2 prospect in January, Ezeiruaku could now be picked as high as No. 15 to the Falcons or No. 18 to the Seahawks."
Although Donovan Ezeiruaku is a little on the smaller side when compared to the prototypical edge rusher profile, he is a polished prospect with a deep arsenal of pass rush moves in his bag and the athleticism and bend to capture the edge when matched up against NFL-caliber tackles.
There's no question Ezeiruaku would be a great selection for the Buccaneers in Round 1 later this month. The question now is if he will still be available when the Bucs are on the clock.
