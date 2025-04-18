Buccaneers trade back, add to trenches in BucsGameday Mock Draft 5.0
It's mock draft season, and the Bucs have some time to think about the direction they'll go at the end of the month. Now that the team has returned starters, signed an impact edge rusher and added depth, attention now turns to the draft and how the team will supplement its roster with young talent.
The Bucs are already underway, bringing in prospects for official top-30 visits and doing their due diligence on each prospect before April's NFL Draft. Looking at the remaining holes on this team, it's easy to see where the Bucs will be spending the majority of their draft capital this year. The defensive side of the ball struggled to close games, didn't get enough production from their front four and was lacking in creating turnovers. Injuries decimated the roster, so adding depth and potential future starters at areas that were hit the hardest will be at the forefront.
The Bucs would be wise to come out of the draft with selections at inside linebacker, edge rusher, cornerback and safety to help bolster a defense that finished towards the bottom of the league in multiple categories. Adding to the depth at defensive tackle, wide receiver and the interior offensive line should also be among considerations for draft picks. The Bucs have just six picks in the draft, so not every position will be able to land a selection unless the team moves back to accumulate more draft picks.
In my first mock of the offseason, we kept the Bucs where they were and made selections at their scheduled picks. In our second one, the Bucs moved around the board, trading their first-rounder and netting two second-round picks. In this one, trades are once again on the table, and the Bucs will make one sooner than later. As always, these mocks are more of an exercise to get you familiar with potential Bucs targets in the draft and are not as much predictive.
Trade: Bucs Trade their first-round pick (19) to the Rams for their first (26), third (95), and fourth (127) round picks. The Rams say forget them picks and move up to secure their target, while the Bucs move back after the board didn't fall their way and acquire extra draft capital.
1.26(LAR): DT Darius Alexander, Toledo (6'3" / 305 / 6SR)
Alexander had a formal visit with the Bucs at the NFL Combine and was brought in for an official 30 visit. Bucs general manager Jason Licht has talked about being able to deploy the defensive front in waves multiple times this offseason. And while it might seem like a reach for a defensive tackle with Vita Vea and Calijah Kancey on the roster, the Bucs like to rotate their defensive linemen in, and Alexander raises the floor of the room. Alexander has the versatility to line up across the defensive line and did so at Toledo.
He finished his final season with 40 tackles, 7.5 for loss, 3.5 sacks, and five passes batted down.
2.53: Jaylin Noel, Iowa State (5'11" / 194 / SR)
Noel is a speedy slot with excellent ball skills. With McMillan poised to take most of his snaps outside with Godwin in the slot, having someone who can rotate in there and be a matchup threat opposite Godwin would give the Bucs offense a different look. Noel has exceptional character and work ethic and was voted captain for his final two years. He's been extremely durable, missing just one game, and can provide impact on punt and kick return.
Noel racked up 80 receptions for 1,194 yards and eight touchdowns in his senior season for the Cyclones. A two-year captain, he offers ability as a punt and kick returner and was very durable over his four years. He had an informal interview with the Bucs at the NFL Combine and was brought in for an official 30 visit.
Trade: Bucs trade 84 and 127 to the Jaguars for 70 and 194. The Bucs move up to grab a prospect they don't want to miss out on, while the Jags move their sixth-rounder up two rounds to move back 14 spots.
3.70(JAX): Edge Princely Umanmielen, Ole Miss (6'4" / 244/ 5SR)
Umanmielen has the tools to be a problem as a designated pass rusher right away. Even with the offseason addition of Haason Reddick, the Bucs could and should add competition to this room. There are parts of Umanmielen's game that need to develop, and he could do so behind the scenes while playing a defined role in the Bucs defense, setting up a fierce competition in 2026 for the starting job.
Umanmielen lived in the backfield in his final year at Ole Miss. He racked up 37 tackles, 13.5 for loss, 10.5 sacks, a forced fumble, 16 hits, and 28 hurries. He had an informal meeting with the Bucs at the combine and has spoken about mutual interest between himself and the team.
3:95(LAR): CB Nohl Williams, Cal (6'0" / 199/ 5SR)
The Bucs made it known they wanted ballhawks in the draft, and they get one with Williams. He fits the size profile the team looks for, and his experience in multiple coverages fits the defensive scheme. He's been durable over his career with 50 starts and gives the Bucs excellent depth at the position.
Williams had outstanding ball production in college with 14 career interceptions, including seven in 2024. He had 52 tackles, one for loss, a forced fumble and 15 pass breakups last season for Cal. He also had an 80-yard kick return and a 40-yard interception return for a touchdown.
4.121: S Jonas Sanker, Virginia (6'0" / 206 / SR)
Sanker can be what the Bucs thought they were getting when they re-signed Jordan Whitehead. The aggressive downhill safety can come into the game when Tykee Smith rolls down into the slot and be a physical presence in the box, who also has the speed and man coverage skills to stick with receivers and tight ends. He'll need to clean up his focus and tackling technique, but could be a Day 1 rotational player at safety for the Buccaneers on defense while also being a day one contributor on special teams.
Sanker was named team captain in his senior year and finished with 98 tackles, 8.5 for loss, two sacks, five pass breakups, an interception, and a fumble returned for a touchdown. He had a formal visit with the Bucs at the NFL Combine.
5.157: Teddye Buchanan, Cal (6'2" / 233 / 5SR)
The Bucs have some good experience with undersized linebackers who have a nose for the ball. The former quarterback reads the field like one and has excellent instincts to go along with preparation to know where the ball is going before it's snapped. The team needs to draft a linebacker not just for competition this year, but to start prepping for life after Lavonte David. Buchanan can compete with Sir'Vocea Dennis and Anthony Walker this summer for the top spot next to David, while he can also be a core special-teams player.
The three-time captain finished his final season in college making 114 tackles, 12,5 for loss, five sacks, two forced fumbles, and four pass breakups. He had eight career interceptions through his four seasons as a starter. Buchanan took an official 30 visit with the Bucs.
6.194(JAX): OT Hollin Pierce, Rutgers (6'8" / 341 / 5SR)
The Bucs signed Charlie Heck in free agency to replace Justin Skule, but behind him, the cupboard is bare. The Bucs have their bookend tackles locked in but could stand to draft a developmental swing tackle. Pierce's size and length stand out right away, with the ability to keep defenders at bay with his reach.
He had 50 starts in college, split pretty evenly at both tackle spots, and allowed just one sack in 473 pass blocking reps. He had a formal visit with the Bucs at the NFL Combine.
7.235: CB Jaylin Smith, USC (5'10" / 187 / SR)
Smith played outside corner last season, but has played nickel in the past and his size suggests a permanent move there in the NFL. He's sticky in man coverage, reads the quarterback well in zone, and improved in run support last season. He's not a ball hawk with just three career interceptions and just eight pass breakups, but he's a versatile, savvy defensive back that brings depth to multiple positions on the back end for the Bucs and stands out on special teams.
