Buccaneers trade down for Ole Miss defensive star in new PFF mock draft
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers have quite a few needs in this upcoming NFL Draft, and they currently pick at No. 19 with an opportunity to improve their squad — particularly their defense. So could they afford to trade down to get who they want?
This draft has a wealth of defensive depth, so the Bucs could trade down and fill a need on the defensive side of the ball. That's exactly what Pro Football Focus has Tampa Bay doing in their latest mock draft, having the Bucs trade the No. 19 pick to the Bills for pick No. 30 and No. 62. The mock has Tampa Bay pick up Ole Miss cornerback Trey Amos, who could slot in next to Zyon McCollum.
Here's what writer Dalton Wasserman had to say about the fit:
"Tampa Bay ranked 30th in man coverage grade this past season. Amos is a press-man specialist who would allow Todd Bowles to be more aggressive with his coverages. Securing him and acquiring the 62nd pick in the draft would put Tampa Bay in a good position to improve its pass defense."
The Bucs have made good use of press-man specialists in the past with players like Carlton Davis, so being able to stick to a receiver could give head coach Todd Bowles a big benefit in 2025. Amos netted 39 solo tackles, three interceptions and a forced fumble for the Rebels last year, and the Bucs would love to bring that production to Tampa Bay — particularly those interceptions, which the team struggled with last year.
Tampa Bay general manager Jason Licht could well stay put in April, but there's always an incentive to acquire more capital. And if the Bucs want to do that, they could still land a pretty good player to bolster their defense.
