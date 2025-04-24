Buccaneers urged to make trade with Saints
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are entering the 2025 NFL Draft with a need for a cornerback.
Bleacher Report writer Kristopher Knox suggests that the Bucs could make a trade with their division rival New Orleans Saints in the second round to move up and take Notre Dame's Benjamin Morrison.
Bucs, Saints have projected trade
"In this scenario, the Buccaneers move up to No. 40 by swapping their third-round pick for a late fourth-rounder. That could put Tampa at the top of a potential Day 2 run at the cornerback position and land them a prospect with rookie starting potential," Knox wrote.
"In the B/R Scouting Department's mock, Notre Dame's Benjamin Morrison went 40th overall. He's the fourth-ranked cornerback on the B/R board and one of only 24 prospects with a first-round grade."
Adding Morrison would give the Bucs a potential starter in the secondary for many years to come.
The NFL Draft begins tonight at 8 p.m. ET from Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wisconsin.
