Bucs Wide Receiver Ruled Out With Concussion vs. Eagles
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers were thin going into Sunday's game against the Eagles at wide receiver, and now, they're even thinner.
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers went up big against the Philadelphia Eagles in the first quarter, and that was partially due to a Trey Palmer touchdown. Palmer caught a nice pass from Baker Mayfield to put the Buccaneers up 14-0. Palmer returned to the game after that, but at some point, he got hit and was evaluated for a concussion.
As it turns out, he did have a concussion, so he will be ruled out for the rest of the game.
In his stead, the Bucs have wide receiver Sterling Shepard and Kameron Johnson, recovering from an ankle injury, so there are options to replace him. WR3 Jalen McMillan also has an injured hamstring, so Tampa Bay is a little thin at WR depth.
The Buccaneers at the time of writing are up 24-0, so his services aren't explicitly neccesary, but his touchdown was a contributor and he'll have to be replaced in the game going forward.
