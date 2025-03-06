Buccaneers wideout could face pressure if team doesn't re-sign Chris Godwin
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers selected Jalen McMillan in the third round of the 2024 NFL Draft to potentially be a replacement for Chris Godwin, who is approaching free agency this offseason.
However, CBS Sports analyst Cody Benjamin is unsure McMillan is ready for a starting role in the Bucs offense.
McMillan could feel the pressure
"Re-signing Ben Bredeson, a new cog of the offensive line, might be the smarter longer-term play. But Godwin leaving would put plenty of pressure on Jalen McMillan to keep rising," Benjamin wrote.
McMillan stepped in for Godwin when he went down with an injury in October, catching seven touchdowns in December and January.
He will need to continue to step in regardless of whether Godwin is in the building or not, but the Bucs won't let their veteran walk unless they feel comfortable with McMillan taking on that No. 2 receiver role opposite Mike Evans.
