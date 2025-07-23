Buccaneers WR Chris Godwin reportedly had second ankle procedure in offseason
Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Chris Godwin is still working through his recovery from the ankle injury that cut his 2024 season short. There is now more info about his status.
The Buccaneers placed Godwin on the active/physically unable to perform (PUP) list Tuesday as he continues to rehab the dislocated ankle he suffered back in Week 7 of the 2024 season against the Baltimore Ravens.
According to ESPN’s Jenna Laine, Godwin actually had a second surgery this offseason to help clean things up.
The second procedure wasn’t due to any major setback. Laine noted it was more of a “clean-out” operation to make sure his ankle heals the right way. Sources also said Godwin is “doing well,” which is encouraging news as Tampa Bay gets training camp underway.
Godwin can't practice with the team while on the active/PUP list, but he is allowed to attend meetings and work out at the team facility.
Godwin will still count toward the 90-man roster, but if he’s not activated before final roster cuts and lands on the reserve/PUP list, he’ll have to miss at least the first four weeks of the regular season.
That’s not the goal, though. Tampa Bay is hopeful that Godwin can return at some point during camp or in the preseason. They’ll be cautious with his ramp-up to avoid any unnecessary risk.
Godwin remains a key piece of this Buccaneers offense. The Buccaneers drafted Emeka Egbuka with the 19th pick in this year's NFL draft, and he could step in to help replace Godwin for the time being.
For now, it’s just about patience. Tampa Bay knows what Godwin brings to the tabe and the team seems confident he’s on the right track, and fans should be too.
