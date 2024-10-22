Mike Evans Expected to Miss Extended Time With Hamstring Injury
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers suffered more than just a loss to the Baltimore Ravens on Monday Night Football, as they lost three key guys in their 41-31 loss. Starting rookie nickel corner Tykee Smith went down with a concussion, wide receiver Chris Godwin will miss the remainder of the season due to a dislocated ankle and, according to sources, their other starting wide receiver Mike Evans will be sidelined for a few weeks due to a hamstring injury.
Evans scored his 100th touchdown prior to the injury against the Ravens, but clearly looked hobbled even when that took place. There was concern about even playing Evans in this matchup, but it appeared that he would at least be okay to help contribute.
Evans 100th touchdown reception placed him as only the 11th wide receiver to ever accomplish the feat in NFL history, but another record that he is chasing, consecutive seasons with 1,000-yards receiving, will now be in jeopardy. Through seven games Evans has compiled 26 receptions for 335 yards and six touchdowns, but his veteran leadership on the field will also be drastically missed.
The extent of the injury is still quite unclear — however, it is expected that he will miss games against the Atlanta Falcons, Kansas City Chiefs, and San Francisco 49ers prior to the team's bye week before possibly returning against the New York Giants at the earliest.
