Bucs Star WR Practices Saturday Ahead of Ravens Game
For a day or two, it looked as if the Tampa Bay Buccaneers would be without their star wide receiver Mike Evans. But now, it looks like quarterback Baker Mayfield will have one of his favorite targets after all.
After not practicing for two days, Evans was stretching and a participant in Saturday's practice ahead of the team's Monday night game against the Baltimore Ravens. When asked about him after practice, head coach Todd Bowles called him a "game-time decision" and listed him as questionable, but it seems he's trending in the right direction to play vs. the Ravens.
It looks like the Bucs will be majorly healthy heading into this game against the Ravens. Wideout Trey Palmer suffered a concussion against the Philadelphia Eagles, but was not wearing a non-contact jersey on Saturday and appeared to be good to go. The only three players the Bucs will be missing will be cornerback Jamel Dean, ruled out with a hamstring injury, tight end Payne Durham, ruled out with a calf injury and wide receiver Kameron Johnson, ruled out with an ankle injury.
Tampa Bay will need to be near full strength for a chance to win this game. The Baltimore Ravens boast the league's best offense and the best rushing defense, so it will be one of Tampa Bay's toughest — if not very toughest — battles.
