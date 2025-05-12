Bucs Super Bowl champion Lavonte David: ‘I always feel underrated’
Tampa Bay Buccaneers legend Lavonte David has never been at the forefront of attention. And in a way, he uses that to fuel his game.
David has been among the NFL's greatest off-ball linebackers, competing with the likes of Luke Kuchely, Patrick Willis and Bobby Wagner since he entered the NFL in 2012. Bucs fans have known how elite he is, but occasionally, his talents can get lost in the national conversation of players who are still producing year in and year out. But David seems to prefer it that way, as it helps him get into the right mindset on game day.
David recently appeared on the NFL Network's Good Morning Football, and he when asked if he was underrated, he took a page from the Incredible Hulk's playbook — he said that in his mind, he always is.
"I always feel underrated when I'm out there," David said. "That's why I've gotta go out there and prove myself every time. Ever since I came in the league, I never cared about being talked about much. I just always wanted to play the game the right way — just the love of the game for me."
He certainly isn't to Buccaneers fans, and he showed that he can still play football in what was his 13th season in 2024. Now, he's gearing up for year 14, and he'll continue to show the league why he deserves a gold jacket once his career is all said and done.
