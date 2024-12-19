Buccaneers QB Baker Mayfield Speaks on Atlanta Falcons' Benching of Kirk Cousins
Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Baker Mayfield knows what it's like to be benched. And now, one of his division rivals is going through a similar trial.
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers played quarterback Kirk Cousins and the Atlanta Falcons twice, and Cousins played well in those games, throwing for eight touchdowns in two victories. His play has been poor outside of that, however, throwing 10 touchdowns and 15 interceptions otherwise, and now, the Falcons are moving on to rookie quarterback Michael Penix Jr. as they try and chase the Buccaneers for the NFC South title.
Buccaneers QB Baker Mayfield was asked about Cousins' benching, having gone through that himself in Cleveland and in Carolina. He said that while it's a tough thing to go through, there are opportunities to learn in a strong, united quarterback room.
"It’s always a tough deal," Mayfield said. "From experience, I learned a lot behind Tyrod Taylor and Drew Stanton, just trying to take in as much information as possible. That’s the most important part. You have to support each other in that room, and that’s what it’s all about. A different look this late in the year for him to be thrown into it with a lot on the line for them."
He gave Cousins strong advice, but he also joked that Cousins shouldn't follow it too closely with the NFC South on the line.
"Just take it all in, trust yourself…Don’t trust yourself too much because we’re still trying to make the playoffs in front of each other," Mayfield said. "It’s a tricky deal, but the whole locker room has to support it, and you just have to be all in for it to have success."
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are looking to prolong success of their own when they face off against the Dallas Cowboys in Week 16 to try and move to 9-6. That's what Mayfield is locked in on, and when he was asked what he thought when he heard the news, he made sure to drive that point home.
"It doesn’t bother me," Mayfield said. "I’m still playing ball for the Bucs.”
