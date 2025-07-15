Third-year Tampa Bay Buccaneers defender named breakout candidate
Tampa Bay Buccaneers defensive lineman Calijah Kancey arguably hasn't quite lived up to his full potential in his first two NFL seasons.
Kancey, 24, has missed eight games throughout his career so far, but he found a way to notch 11.5 sacks in 26 appearances for the Bucs since the start of the 2023 season.
Pro Football Network writer Brandon Austin listed Kancey as a breakout candidate for the Bucs.
Kancey could break out for Bucs
"Calijah Kancey took a big step forward as a pass rusher in his second NFL season, leading the Buccaneers with 7.5 sacks, 39 pressures, and 18 quarterback hits in just 12 games. His pressure rate jumped to 11% in 2024, up from 9.4% as a rookie, making him one of the more disruptive interior defenders in the league," Austin wrote.
"While Tampa Bay’s defense finished middle of the pack in PFSN’s Defense+ metric and struggled against the pass, Kancey’s ability to generate consistent pressure was a bright spot. With the addition of Haason Reddick to the defensive front, Kancey could see more favorable matchups and opportunities and reach double-digit sacks in 2025. With the addition of Haason Reddick to the defensive front, Kancey could see more favorable matchups and opportunities and reach double-digit sacks in 2025."
If Kancey can stay healthy and play up to his standards, the team may decide to eventually accept his fifth-year option, keeping him with the team through the 2027 season. If not, Kancey could become a free agent after 2026.
Kancey and the Bucs begin training camp practices next week.
