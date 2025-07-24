Third-year Buccaneers linebacker approaching biggest training camp yet
Tampa Bay Buccaneers linebacker SirVocea Dennis is entering his third year with the team.
Dennis, 25, played in just four games for the Bucs last season due to shoulder surgery, but he envisions being back for the 2025 campaign.
Dennis was named a player to watch by ESPN insider Aaron Schatz.
Dennis approaching major year for Bucs
"The third-year man has impressed in OTAs despite coming off shoulder surgery and playing only four games last season," Schatz wrote.
"His positives include play recognition and range in pass coverage, as he was a defensive back in high school. 'He gets his hands on a lot of balls, and I want to say [he has had] a very good four days,'" Buccaneers coach Todd Bowles said after OTAs. Don't be surprised if Dennis ends up starting ahead of free agent addition Anthony Walker Jr. at middle linebacker."
Dennis needs to flash some potential throughout training camp to remind the Bucs of what they have in him.
He's only played in 17 of a possible 34 games in his career, but he has the chance to be a really strong member of the defense if he can stay healthy.
Dennis sill look to grow in his third training camp as he prepares to face off against the Tennessee Titans and No. 1 overall pick Cam Ward in the first preseason contest of the summer. Kickoff is scheduled for 7:30 p.m. ET on Aug. 9.
