Todd Bowles gives injury update on sidelined Buccaneers star

Training camp can be long and grueling, especially in the Florida heat — the Tampa Bay Buccaneers know that well. So while it's often a time to get better, try new plays and schemes and build chemistry, it's also a time where NFL staffs are cautious about player injuries heading into the upcoming football season.
As such, there are a few players that the Bucs are resting at the moment. Tight end Cade Otton has been out with a hamstring tweak, and wideout Trey Palmer is experiencing the same thing, per head caoch Todd Bowles. Linebacker Anthony Walker has also been battling an injury throughout camp and is said to be week to week, but he isn't the only linebacker who has been missing in recent days.
Linebacker Lavonte David is the defense's leader and a franchise legend who could end up in the Hall of Fame one day for his consistency and impressive career, but he's getting up there in age. The 35-year-old linebacker has been missing from practice for the last few days, and what reporters assumed was a veteran rest day turned into a point of concern. But according to Todd Bowles, there's nothing too much to be worried about — David's leg is sore, he said, and he's currently day to day as it stands.
With David and Walker out, the linebacker room is thin in camp as it stands. SirVocea Dennis is an expected starter to play alongside David, but now he's been doubling up on reps as players like Deion Jones, Antonio Grier Jr. and UDFA Nick Jackson. Hopefully, David can return soon, as it will help the rotation of depth in the room quite a bit.
As it stands, David is on a one-year deal, as he has been the past two seasons. He'll look to contribute this year in his 14th season, but the team will want to ensure he's as healthy as he can be.
