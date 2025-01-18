What's Todd Bowles' Wishlist for Buccaneers Going Into the Offseason?
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers had a successful 2024 regular season, even if it was a little up-and-down. They finished with double-digit wins at 10-7 and won the NFC South for the third year in a row, but they weren't able to extend their season after dropping their Wild Card playoff game 23-20 to the Washington Commanders.
Naturally, there's a list of things that the team could get better at heading into the offseason — their passing defense was No. 31 in the league, for example, and the team lost numerous one-score games across the course of its season. But when asked what exactly was on the top of his wishlist the Monday after the game, he didn't have anything specific in mind.
"Like I said, I don’t have a top of the list," Bowles said. "I’m still fresh off the loss right now. There’s a lot of things I can single out, but I wouldn’t say they were top of the list until I sat down and really charted them and looked at them. Once the weeks go on, we’ll start to get ahold of that and see what we want to do.”
That being said, Bowles was asked right after the Commanders game what the team needed to do to get over the hump in the playoffs, and he did, in fact, pinpoint one thing that time.
"Situational football. Just understanding and finishing at the end. Sometimes it's just making plays; sometimes we're in position," Bowles said. "Calijah [Kancey] had them on the fourth down play. We lost that one. It’s just making plays. We got to make plays."
There will certainly be a few things to look at going forward for next year. But with free agency and the NFL draft looming, the Bucs will focus on adding more talent to make a run next year.
