Tom Brady’s latest move after football might surprise Buccaneers fans
Former Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady, known for his strict diet and longevity in the NFL, is expanding his health-focused brand with this latest product.
In March, GOAT Gummies, a gummy snack, will be available exclusively on the Gopuff instant platform, according to Hype Beast. The gummies are organic, vegan, and made without artificial sweeteners, dyes, or flavors, using only real fruit.
The gummies will be available in three flavors: Sweet Rush (pear, mango, passion fruit, and cherry), Sour Burst (tangerine, apricot, and grapefruit), and Tropic Fusion (passion fruit, raspberry, and pomegranate).
"Some may have heard about my dietary restrictions, but I do enjoy snacking," Brady said in the release.
"For me, it was important to create a snack that both tastes amazing and is made with ingredients I can trust and understand; something I can feel good about eating and sharing with my kids. Gopuff is a proven brand incubator and has been a fantastic partner throughout the development process. We can't wait to introduce GOAT Gummies to the world."
The Buccaneers legend already has fans excited, including fellow GOAT Serena Williams. The tennis icon shared on her Instagram Story that Brady sent her a three-pack of the gummies with a label reading, 'For GOATS only.'
"Yum, let me taste these," she said in the video.
In 2024, Brady, an investor in Gopuff, entered a multi-year partnership with the company, collaborating on product development, content creation, and more.
"Since my first time using Gopuff, I've been amazed by how fast and seamless the deliveries are," Brady said. "I'm excited to be working with the Gopuff team to continue to drive innovation and help create an even better experience for their customers."
From broadcasting and having an ownership stake in an NFL team to gummies, Brady is leaving no stone unturned following his playing career.
Tampa Bay fans will surely be eager to try Brady's latest creation.
