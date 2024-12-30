Tom Brady Returns to Tampa Bay Once Again to Call Buccaneers-Saints Game
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers can potentially clinch the NFC South and head to the playoffs for the fifth year in a row, and their former quarterback will be in the building to watch them do it.
Former Buccaneers quarterback and seven-time Super Bowl champion Tom Brady has been calling games for FOX Sports this year in his first year as a color commentator, and he's already called two games with the team he's won a Super Bowl with — the first time when the Buccaneers defeated the Philadelphia Eagles and the second time when Tampa Bay fell to the San Francisco 49ers. And now, with the division and playoffs on the line, Brady is set to return to Tampa Bay for the third time this year.
FOX released their broadcasting schedule on Monday, and Brady will return to Raymond James Stadium with partner Kevin Burkhardt when the Bucs play the Saints at 1 p.m. Additionally, Tampa Bay area native Erin Andrews will serve as the sideline reporter.
The Bucs are 1-1 when their old quarterback is in attendance, so they'll look to increase that number to a winning record when Brady visits on Sunday. Additionally, Brady will get to watch Baker Mayfield sling the football for the Buccaneers again, and that's after Mayfield joined him in Tampa Bay's history books as the third quarterback in franchise history to throw 30 touchdowns in a season.
