Tom Brady Teases NFL Broadcast Role in New Commercial
Tom Brady played his last opening weekend of NFL football two seasons ago before retiring as a Tampa Bay Buccaneer in 2022. Brady was able to successfully come into Tampa as a free agent in 2020 and immediately volt the Buccaneers to Super Bowl champions. Following that season, Brady and the Buccaneers had their ups and downs before the greatest quarterback of all time decided to hang up the cleats.
Brady has always been one to dip his toes in the metaphorical business ocean, from clothing lines to nutrition brands and even looking to become a minority owner of the Las Vegas Raiders. Now Brady is taking his talents to the broadcast booth after signing a 10-year deal with FOX to be on their A-team of NFL coverage on Sundays.
Before making his broadcasting debut when on the call for America's Game of the Week between the Dallas Cowboys and Cleveland Browns, FOX ran a commercial on Saturday teasing Brady's "return to football" featuring him in a Buccaneers' uniform amongst the rest of the eras throughout his life.
The commercial is well done, that can't be denied. Showcasing Brady throughout his football life is very smart with Brady set to be involved in the football world once again. Those around the world will now have a deeper understanding of the level of knowledge that Brady has and why it made him elite over decades and the best quarterback to ever play the game at any level.
