Two Tampa Bay Buccaneers make first round of PFF's top 50 NFL players list
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are loaded with talent this season, and it's being recognized across the league by NFL analysts and pundits.
The Bucs have largely revamped their defense by targeting edge rusher Haason Reddick in free agency and drafting four defensive players in the 2025 NFL Draft, but for the offense, the name of the game is continuity. The Bucs did add two wideouts in Emeka Egbuka and Tez Johnson, but they also returned all 11 of their starters from last year's top 5 offense and expect to keep it rolling on that side of the ball.
Pro Football Focus revealed the first part of its PFF50 list, naming the top 50 players in the NFL heading into this upcoming season, and one offensive player and one defensive player from the Bucs have been named so far — wideout Mike Evans at No. 48 and safety Antoine Winfield Jr. at No. 42.
PFF was particularly impressed by Evans' 11th 1,000-yard receiving year, and they predicted another one on the horizon in 2025:
"Evans wasn’t just productive in 2024 — he was dramatic in the best way possible. Extending his 1,000-yard receiving streak to 11 seasons came down to his final catch of the regular season. Even more impressive, his 90.2 receiving grade was the second highest of his career, achieved at age 31. He also maintained his dominance in contested situations, posting a 63.2% contested catch rate, the seventh straight season he’s been above 50%. With Baker Mayfield and much of the offense returning, Evans should remain Tampa Bay’s clear WR1 and is well-positioned to push his streak to 12 if he stays healthy."
Meanwhile, the list acknowledged that Winfield Jr.'s injuries last year slowed him down quite a bit, but that when healthy, he still has the means to one of the league's top safeties in 2025.
"Since 2020, no safety has accumulated more cumulative PFF WAR than Antoine Winfield Jr. In 2023, he posted Defensive Player of the Year-caliber numbers, earning a 90.7 overall grade, 91.5 run-defense grade, 92.7 pass-rush grade and 84.0 coverage grade. His 2024 production dipped slightly—his lowest in several categories—but he battled through injuries for much of the season. Winfield remains the ultimate chess piece in Todd Bowles’ defense, as he has played 2,959 career snaps at free safety, 922 at slot corner and 861 in the box since entering the league."
Evans could be primed for a big year this year, particularly with the potential absence of Chris Godwin — if Godwin isn't able to return from a nasty ankle and leg injury he suffered against the Baltimore Ravens last year at the start of the year, Evans' volume will likely increase until Godwin can get back to strength. On the other hand, the presence of Godwin and the newly-drafted Egbuka could also take some heat off of him in coverage, and he can thrive in that enviornment, too.
Winfield Jr., meanwhile, is set to come back healthy after having problems with his foot and his knee at various times during the season. He only played in nine games last year, and when he did play, injuries significantly hampered his production. He'll have a new running mate in Tykee Smith this season, who is moving from nickel cornerback to safety, so perhaps the chemistry there and a healthier year could contribute to a big bounceback for Winfield Jr.
Both players will report to training camp on July 22 as the NFL season draws ever closer.
