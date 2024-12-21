Two Buccaneers Players 'Doubtful' For Cowboys Road Game
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are headed west for Week 16 as they take on the Dallas Cowboys in the DFW. Playing in Jerry's World, the Cowboys have posted just a 1-6 home record on the season.
For the Buccaneers, who own their own destiny to make a playoff appearance and win yet another NFC South title, this game should be quite an opportunity to make a statement with three remaining games.
With the Atlanta Falcons in their rearview mirror, the Buccaneers must be sharp as they hit the road for the matchup. However, they will be short at least two players and could be without five for the matchup.
Here are the game statuses for five Tampa Bay players:
Out:
- WR Kameron Johnson, ankle
- S Antoine Winfield Jr., knee
Doubtful:
- LB K.J. Britt, ankle
- TE Cade Otton, knee
Questionable:
- S Mike Edwards, hamstring
The Cowboys haven't been sharp this season, but Tampa Bay must still take care of business against them. The Buccaneers' offense has a chance to put this game away, too. Missing Cade Otton could hurt in that regard, though.
