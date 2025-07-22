Two veteran stars are the key to Buccaneers’ 2025 hopes
The sun is shining, the smell of fresh cut grass is wafting in the air, and football is almost back in the Tampa area.
In just one day, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers will begin training camp. There's a lot of anticipation brewing around the Buccaneers as plenty of key players are returning, combined with new additions from free agency and rookies who could make an early impact.
Tampa Bay is in pursuit of its fifth straight NFC South title. However, the franchise also has its eyes set on something greater, a Super Bowl.
It's not out of the realm of possibility to consider the Buccaneers a championship contender. Tampa Bay has one of the top offenses in the league and the defense should take a much-needed step forward with the changes in the backend.
According to CBS Sports' Tyler Sullivan, Tampa Bay has a reason to be optimistic after retaining two veterans who are also some of the top players in franchise history.
The Buccaneers re-signed linebacker Lavonte David and wide receiver Chris Godwin this offseason. Both of their resumes speak for themselves.
"The Buccaneers were able to keep two key core pieces intact this offseason. First, they secured long-time linebacker Lavonte David on a one-year deal as he enters his age-35 season," Sullivan wrote. "Then, they lured Chris Godwin back to Tampa with a three-year, $66 million extension."
"While these players are a bit long in the tooth, they've been instrumental pieces to their string of success over the last half-decade," Sullivan added. "Keeping them in-house should go a long way in Tampa Bay, continuing to push for deep playoff runs."
David has recorded 100+ tackles in 11 of his 13 seasons at the professional level, including 122 tackles, nine tackles for loss, 5.5 sacks, three forced fumbles, one fumble recovery, six pass deflections, and an interception in 2024. He's ranked second in Tampa Bay franchise history with 1,111 career tackles.
Godwin will miss the beginning of training camp while rehabbing from a dislocated ankle injury that prematurely ended his last campaign. He recorded four 1,000+ yard seasons in five years leading up to 2024 and was well on his way to that mark again before going down in the Buccaneers' seventh game. Godwin sits at second in franchise history in receiving yards and receiving touchdowns.
Tampa Bay kicks off its preseason slate against the Tennessee Titans on Saturday, August 9, in Raymond James Stadium.
