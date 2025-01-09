Commanders' Jayden Daniels, Terry McLaurin 'Big Concern' For Bucs HC Todd Bowles
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers had an up-and-down season but won six out of their last seven games to win their fourth consecutive NFC South title after the Atlanta Falcons lost their grip in the second half of the season. After clinching the third seed for the playoffs, the Buccaneers will host a familiar opponent from their Week 1 matchup, the Washington Commanders, in the Wild Card round from Raymond James Stadium.
The Commanders just had their best season in 30 years and earned the sixth seed to get them into the playoffs for the first time since 2020. The Buccaneers faced the Commanders that season in the playoffs on their way to a Lombardi Trophy.
While these two teams have met before earlier in this season, both teams are at different points. Commanders' rookie quarterback Jayden Daniels has found his footingand the Buccaneers have been battle-tested throughout the season, mainly due to injury. However, the Buccaneers will want to pay close attention to the connection between Daniels and his star wide receiver Terry McLaurin.
The duo of Daniels and McLaurin poses an obvious threat to a Tampa Bay Buccaneers defense that has struggled to cover the middle of the field and just defending in general. While the Bucs were able to keep the combo in check in Week 1, they have since grown a stronger connection through 17 games and Bucs' head coach Todd Bowles is well aware of the issue that Daniels and McLaurin present to his club.
"It's a huge concern. They were just learning the offense in Week 1. They've got it down now. They've got a good feel for each other," commented Bowles. "[McLaurin] has been an elite receiver – he's got an elite quarterback. They have a great connection. They find each other – he knows how to get open when he scrambles, he throws a heck of a fade ball when he needs that. They're moving him around now, so they've become very dangerous."
It is undeniable the effect that McLaurin has on the game as he has shown it with a number of quarterbacks throughout his short NFL career, but now with an elite quarterback like Daniels, his stock has skyrocketed, vaulting the Commanders into one of the top offenses in the league.
The Buccaneers held the duo in check in their first matchup as they only connected for two passes for 17 yards, but Daniels also burned the Bucs defense on the ground rushing for 88. However, since Week 1, the two have combined for 115 connections for 1,079 yards and 13 touchdowns. McLaurin is Daniels's go-to wideout with a depleted wide receiver room so it will be imperative for the Bucs to pay attention to him and force the Commanders' other skill players to beat them.
