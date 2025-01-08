Buccaneers Super Bowl Odds Set Ahead of Commanders Wild Card Matchup
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers were severely doubted coming into the season. Now, as the NFL playoff field is set and 14 teams are vying for a shot at the Super Bowl, much of that doubt has waned.
Per FOX Sports, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers had +8000 odds to win the Super Bowl. That means better thought it would be extremely unlikely, but that isn't the case now — FOX has Tampa Bay at +2500 to win the Super Bowl, going from the 11th-most likely playoff team to win it all to the 8th-most likely playoff team to win it all.
The Bucs and Vikings both seemed like improbable shots to go before Week 1, but now, both teams are in the top 10 in odds to win the Super Bowl. Tampa Bay's opponent this weekend, the Washington Commanders, certainly made a big jump as well, going from +12000 to win the championship to +4500.
If Tampa Bay beats Washington on Sunday night, its odds will only shoot up higher. But in a do-or-die scenario from here on out, the Bucs will need to take care of business at home at 8 p.m.
