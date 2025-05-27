New Buccaneers OC identifies one key area Baker Mayfield can improve on
Baker Mayfield made himself available for the start of Tampa Bay Buccaneers' organized team activities as he gears up for his third season with the franchise.
Mayfield almost didn't get a second chance in the league after being thrown to the side by the team that took him first overall in the 2018 NFL Draft, the Cleveland Browns. Fortunately, he was able to land with the Buccaneers in 2023 following Tom Brady's retirement, and he hasn't looked back.
Mayfield has enjoyed a resurgence in his career since calling Tampa Bay his home, helping the team win the NFC South and make the playoffs in his first two seasons, and having the best statistical output of his career this past season.
Mayfield is enjoying himself in Tampa and will once again have all his weapons available in 2025 as the Bucs brought back their entire starting offense from a season ago. However, there will be one difference on that side of the ball as the Bucs will welcome Josh Grizzard to their offensive coordinator position, and when speaking with the Tampa Bay Times' Rick Stroud, Grizzard spoke about one area that Mayfield can improve in.
"Protect himself. We know he's tough, we know he'll grind it out, we know he's been really good scrambling, but at the end of the day, we don't want to see him take those hits," said Grizzard. "We want to see him play every game of the regular season and make a playoff run. So, that's been the biggest thing. Cause he can be a little bit [of a] knucklehead when it comes to that."
Mayfield has proven that he is not going to back down from a defender. Whether that means trying to run them over when escaping the pocket looking for a first down or dragging one of the best defensive players in the league across the field to make a pass, Mayfield will do what he thinks it takes to win the game.
Cutting down on potential plays that could end up in injury would be great for Mayfield. However, he has yet to miss a game in red and pewter despite he has been playing. Even though he has yet to have a serious injury, the worry is still there whenever a play like that happens.
It is hard to argue Grizzard's sentiment here, but I would argue that there is a bigger area that needs improvement: Mayfield's turnovers.
Despite a career-high in numerous statistical categories, Mayfield was tied for the league lead in interceptions thrown with 16. Kirk Cousins of the Atlanta Falcons also had 16, while Geno Smith and Jared Goff each had 15. The interceptions aren't the only area where Mayfield struggled, as he also accounted for 14 fumbles, where he also led the league.
While not all the turnovers resulted in the opposing team possessing the ball, having 30 potential turnovers throughout a 17-game season is less than ideal for a team whose defense struggled. If Baker and the Bucs' offense can get that under control and maintain his relative good health, then we could see an even bigger year from Mayfield and the Bucs' offense.
