NFL star Mike Evans teams up with Kevin Hart for laugh-filled interview
Despite his longevity and beloved status in Tampa since entering the NFL 11 years ago, Buccaneers superstar wide receiver Mike Evans hasn't always been the most outgoing with his media interactions.
Is that meant to be a shot at Evans for how he deals with the media? Absolutely not. Mike has always been extremely generous, humble and respectful with his time and conduct as it relates to his media appearances.
That said, when compared to some of the bigger personalities around the league, Evans could be described as someone who is a little more private and tends to keep somewhat of a low profile.
Recently, Evans showed a different side of his personality when he agreed to join outspoken comedian Kevin Hart for an exclusive interview on his popular cold tub interview series, Cold as Balls.
Whether you appreciate Hart's humor or not, there's no denying that the comedian knows how to conduct an entertaining interview. Hart has a knack for bringing out a different side of whatever guest it is he's sitting down with, and that's exactly what happened when he and Mike Evans got together.
Evans didn't shy away from poking fun at Hart's film resume when he asked him how many Oscars he's won. Hart also suggested Evans isn't a true Harry Potter fan, despite having a tattoo, because he hasn't read all 8 books. Hart then tried to make the claim that he was under consideration for the role of Harry Potter.
There was some football talk too, though.
Hart asked Mike if his body feels more sore now than it did earlier in his career, and Mike's response was "Not really, no," which should provide some optimism for the fans who don't want to see Evans hang up his cleats any time soon.
Mike also asked about what the difference was playing with Tom Brady compared to the quarterbacks he played with prior.
"Everybody's energy just changed. Everybody's confidence just grew to a whole [different] level" Evans said. "Like obviously, we had quarterbacks in the past that worked extremely hard and made other guys work hard but it was just different. Like when Tom Brady is around, you have to go hard. Something inside you just makes you want to play harder for that guy because of what he's done for the game and how he comes to work."
Hart and Evans also discussed Evans' history with Johnny Manziel at Texas A&M, as well as his belief in his current quarterback, Baker Mayfield.
"He's a big reason why I came back," Evans said. "The energy that he's brought to Tampa. After Tom? That's some huge shoes to fill. A huge act to follow... I think he's done an unbelievable job, winning two division championships, making it to the postseason.
"Tampa is in great hands with Baker. I'm sure he'll play much longer than I will, but I'm looking forward to a great season this year and competing for a Super Bowl."
You can watch the entire segment with Kevin Hart and Mike Evans here.
